Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana's death

FILE - Donald Trump, left, his son Donald Trump Jr., center, and his daughter Ivanka Trump speak during the unveiling of the design for the Trump International Hotel, in Washington, Sept. 10, 2013. After failing for months to thwart subpoenas, Trump and his two eldest children are scheduled to testify in the long-running New York civil and criminal investigations into his dealings as a real estate mogul and, among other things, whether he or his company toyed with the value of prized assets like golf courses and skyscrapers to pad the bottom line. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)