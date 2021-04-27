Burning Man cancels 2021 festival in northern Nevada desert

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2016, file photo, attendees are silhouetted as the structure of the "Man" burns during Burning Man at the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach, Nev., north of Reno. Burning Man organizers announced Tuesday, April 27, 2021, they are canceling this summer's annual counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)