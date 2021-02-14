Firefighters battle Afghan-Iran border blaze for a 2nd day

Iranian firefighters work on a burning tanker carrying fuel at the Islam Qala border with Iran, in Herat Province, west of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. A fuel tanker exploded Saturday at the Islam Qala crossing in Afghanistan's western Herat province on the Iranian border, injuring multiple people and causing the massive fire that consumed more than 500 trucks carrying natural gas and fuel, according to Afghan officials and Iranian state media. (AP Photo/Hamed Sarfarazi)