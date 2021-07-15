Robert Shaw, an AP bureau chief in 3 US states, dies

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2005, file photo, Associated Press Vice President John Lumpkin, left, congratulates Little Rock Chief of Bureau Robert Shaw on the occasion of Shaw’s 40th AP anniversary in Little Rock, Ark. Shaw, whose career of more than 40 years with The Associated Press included leading the coverage of news in three states as a bureau chief, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville with family around him, said his daughter, Erin Moore. He was 79. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)