Feds open civil rights probe after deputies shoot Black man

Michael Jenkins, second from right, stand with his mother, Mary Jenkins, center, and their attorneys at a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 15. 2023, in Jackson, Miss., following his release from the hospital three weeks after being shot by sheriff's deputies. The Justice Department says it has opened a civil rights investigation into the Rankin County Sheriff's Office after its deputies wounded Jenkins during a drug raid on Jan. 24. Jenkins says he was beaten and shot in the mouth unjustifiably. The sheriff says Jenkins was charged with assaulting an officer and drug possession. (AP Photo/Michael Goldberg)