Cheeky TV show becomes battleground in French election race

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen poses for a photo after a press conference Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Vernon, west of Paris. The thought of an extreme-right leader standing at the helm of the European Union would be abhorrent to most in the 27-nation bloc. But if Emmanuel Macron falters in the April 24 French presidential elections, it might be two weeks away. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)