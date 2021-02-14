Powerful Japan quake sets off landslide, minor injuries

Heavy machinery work to remove a landslide blocking Joban Expressway after a strong earthquake hit Soma city, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. The strong earthquake shook the quake-prone areas of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures late Saturday, setting off landslides and causing power blackouts for thousands of people. (Yusuke Ogata/Kyodo News via AP)