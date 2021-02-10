South Africa scraps AstraZeneca vaccine, will give J&J shots

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2020 file photo, volunteers wait to be checked at a vaccine trial facility set at Soweto's Chris Sani Baragwanath Hospital outside Johannesburg, South Africa. South Africa suspended plans Sunday Feb. 7, 2021 to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn't effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)