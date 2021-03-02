Nigerian governor says 279 kidnapped schoolgirls are freed

Some of the students who were abducted by gunmen from the Government Girls Secondary School, in Jangebe, last week after their release meeting with the state Governor Bello Matawalle, in Gusau, northern Nigeria, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Zamfara state governor Bello Matawalle announced that 279 girls who were abducted last week from a boarding school in the northwestern Zamfara state have been released Tuesday.(AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)