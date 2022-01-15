Jamaica arrests ex-Haiti senator sought in leader's slaying

FILE - A person holds a photo of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise during his memorial ceremony at the National Pantheon Museum in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Authorities in the Dominican Republic said Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, that they have arrested a key suspect in the killing of President Moise with help from the U.S. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)