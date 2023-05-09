California to pay $24M for man's death in police custody

FILE - In this image taken from a nearly 18-minute video taken by a California Highway Patrol sergeant, Edward Bronstein, 38, is taken into custody by CHP officers on March 31, 2020, following a traffic stop in Los Angeles. Lawyers say California will pay a $24 million civil rights settlement to the family of a man who died after screaming "I can't breathe" while multiple officers restrained him as they tried to take a blood sample following his arrest. (California Highway Patrol via AP, File)