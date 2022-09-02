Wisconsin GOP candidate calls for 'pitchforks and torches'

FILE - Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels speaks as he appears with former President Donald Trump at a rally in Waukesha, Wis., on Aug. 5, 2022. Michels is calling for people to take up “pitchforks and torches” in reaction to a story that detailed his giving to anti-abortion groups, churches and others, rhetoric that Democrats say amounts to threatening violence. Michels, who co-owns the state's largest construction company, faces Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)