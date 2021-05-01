How the Gaetz probe grew from sex trafficking to medical pot

FILE - In this April 9, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his girlfriend Ginger Luckey enter 'A Woman for American First' event in Doral, Fla. Before Gaetz rose to national prominence as an ardent backer of Donald Trump, he carved out an unusual reputation in Florida: a Republican lawmaker who wanted to liberalize marijuana laws. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)