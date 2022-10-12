UN demands Russia reverse 'illegal' annexations in Ukraine

FILE - The United Nations headquarters building is seen from inside the General Assembly hall, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Western nations engaged in intense behind-the-scenes lobbying for a U.N. resolution that would condemn Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions and demand that Moscow immediately reverse its actions, while Syria warned against isolating its ally Russia. A vote on the resolution is expected later Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the 193-member General Assembly after diplomats finish outlining their country’s positions. Assembly members began debating it on Monday at the resumption of an emergency special session on Ukraine. (Eduardo Munoz/Pool Photo via AP)