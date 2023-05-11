Authorities capture 1 of 2 inmates who escaped from Philadelphia prison

This booking photo provided by the Philadelphia Police Department shows Xianni Stallings. Stallings is accused of aiding two inmates who escaped Sunday night, May 7, 2023, from a Philadelphia prison. Authorities said Thursday, May 11, that she is charged with escape, conspiracy, hindering apprehension and use of a communication facility. She was arrested by U.S. Marshals around 1 a.m. Wednesday, May 10. (Philadelphia Police Department via AP)