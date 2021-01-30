New book sees a 'New Possible' emerging from 2020's tumult

This undated photo provided by Steve Humphreys shows Justin Rosenstein. Justin Rosenstein, Tristan Harris and Philip Clayton wrote essays for the book, "The New Possible". “The New Possible," is a collection of thought-provoking essays exploring how society can seize upon the recent upheaval to reshape technology, the economy, the environment, the food supply, government and community so we can eventually look back at 2020 as a reawakening instead of a death rattle.(Steve Humphreys/INM via AP)