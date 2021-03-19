LA police: Armie Hammer under sexual assault investigation

FILE - Armie Hammer attends the 13th Annual Go Gala on Nov. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police said Thursday, March 18, 2021, that they are investigating actor Armie Hammer for sexual assault. His attorney denies the allegation. A police spokesman says Hammer is the main suspect in an incident reported on Feb. 3. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)