4 people in Michigan won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a patron, who did not want to give her name, shows the ticket she had just bought for the Mega Millions lottery drawing at the lottery ticket vending kiosk in Cranberry Township, Pa. Four people in a suburban Detroit lottery club have won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot and will share $557 million after taxes. Officials made the announcement Friday, March 12, 2021, nearly two months after the Jan. 22, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic File)