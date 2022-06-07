Mark Ronchetti wins GOP primary for New Mexico governor

FILE - Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez speaks to a panel of New Mexico lawmakers during a meeting in Albuquerque, N.M., Sept. 27, 2017. Torrez is running against State Auditor Brian Colón for the Democratic endorsement to succeed termed-out Democratic Attorney General Hector Balderas. Absentee and early in-person vote were underway Thursday, June 2, 2022, in advance of Election Day next Tuesday. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)