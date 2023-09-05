Georgia can resume enforcing ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender youth, judge says

FILE - Jennifer Bowie, center left, and Aaron Baker, center right, become emotional while watching discussion of SB 140 on a video monitor in the Capitol before it gets final approval at the state Senate in Atlanta, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. A federal judge on Tuesday, Sept. 5, allowed Georgia to resume enforcing a ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender people under 18. Judge Sarah Geraghty put her previous order blocking the ban on hold after a federal appeals court allowed Alabama to enforce a similar restriction. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)