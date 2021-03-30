World's last Blockbuster more popular after Netflix show

FILE - In this March 12, 2019, file photo employee Ryan Larrew alphabetizes returned movies before re-shelving them at the last Blockbuster store on the planet in Bend, Ore. The new Netflix movie called The Last Blockbuster that began airing March 15, 2021, is generating interest in the store, which became the last Blockbuster location on Earth when a location in Perth, Australia shut its doors in 2019. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)