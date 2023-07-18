An Egyptian court hands down 3-year prison sentence to rights activist in case that echoed in Italy

FILE - A mural depicts detained Egyptian human rights advocate and student at the University of Bologna in Italy, Patrick George Zaki, being hugged from behind by Italian researcher Giulio Regeni, who was murdered in Cairo in 2016, on a wall in Rome, Feb. 19, 2020. An Egyptian court has sentenced Patrick George Zaki to three years in prison over an opinion article he wrote in 2019. Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights said the court on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 convicted Zaki of “disseminating false news” related to his article about alleged discrimination against Coptic Christians in Egypt. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)