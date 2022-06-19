Title IX: Ann Meyers Drysdale shares how law shaped her life

Ann Meyers Drysdale prepares her court-side broadcast prior to a Phoenix Mercury basketball game, Friday, June 3, 2022 in Phoenix. Ann Meyers Drysdale was the first woman to receive an athletic scholarship at UCLA. The Hall of Famer, longtime TV basketball analyst and mother of three shares how Title IX has shaped her life and career in a story for The Associated Press, and what needs to be done over the next 50 years for the law to continue to have a positive impact on young girls and women. (AP Photo/Matt York)