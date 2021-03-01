CNN's Chris Cuomo says he 'obviously' can't cover brother

FILE - This combination file photo shows CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo at the WarnerMedia Upfront in New York on May 15, 2019, left, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking during a news conference in New York on March 23, 2020. CNN host Chris Cuomo told viewers on Monday, March 1, 2021, that he ‘obviously’ could not cover the charges against his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. New York's leader has been accused of sexual harassment by two women who work in state government. But Chris Cuomo said he understands CNN has to cover it, and said he cares profoundly about the issues brought up by the women who have accused his brother. (AP Photo/File)