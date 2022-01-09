Myanmar's Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 more years in prison

FILE - Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi briefs the media after a meeting with Norway Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg at the Norway government guest house in Oslo on June 15, 2012. A court in Myanmar on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, sentenced the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi to 4 more years’ imprisonment after finding her guilty of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions,a legal official acquainted with the cases said. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)