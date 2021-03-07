Russia scores points with vaccine diplomacy, but snags arise

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2021, file photo, a medical car carrying COVID-19 vaccines drives to the village of Ikhala in Russia's Karelia region. Russia’s boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism because of its insufficient testing on only a few dozen people. Now, with demand growing for the Sputnik V, experts are raising questions again, this time over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders from countries that want it. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)