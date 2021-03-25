Spielberg donates Genesis Prize money to justice nonprofits

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, filmmaker Steven Spielberg poses at the 2019 "An Unforgettable Evening" benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Spielberg has been awarded Israel‚Äôs prestigious 2021 Genesis Prize, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Organizers of the $1 million prize say the filmmaker was chosen in recognition of his contribution to cinema, his philanthropic works and his efforts to preserve the memory of the Holocaust. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)