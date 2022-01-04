A surge of evangelicals in Spain, fueled by Latin Americans

A crucifix is partially illuminated by a shaft of sunlight from one of the windows in the 12th century Romanesque church of Tardobispo, in the Zamora province of Spain, on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. According to the Sociological Research Center, a public institute, 62% of Spaniards define themselves as Catholics, down from 85% in 2000 and 98% in 1975. Only about one-third of those Catholics say they’re actively practicing the faith. (AP Photo/Manu Brabo)