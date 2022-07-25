David Trimble, architect of N Ireland peace deal, dies at 77

FILE - Ulster Unionst Party leader David Trimble talks to the media about his resignation during a press conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland, May, 9, 2005. David Trimble, a former Northern Ireland first minister who won the Nobel Peace Prize for being a key architect of the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of conflict, has died, the Ulster Unionist Party said Monday July 25, 2022. He was 77. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)