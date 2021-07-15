Israeli club calls off match with Barcelona over Jerusalem

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020 file photo, Moshe Hogeg, the owner of Israel's Beitar soccer club, speaks in an interview at the team training ground in Jerusalem. Hogeg, said Thursday, July 15, 2021, that he has called off a friendly with Barcelona over its refusal to hold the match in contested Jerusalem. Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 war, annexed it in a move not recognized internationally, and considers the entire city its capital. The Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, and the city's status is one of the thorniest issues in the decades-long conflict. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)