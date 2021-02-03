Germany says it beat 2020 goal to cut greenhouse emissions

FILE - In this April 3, 2014 file photo giant machines dig for brown coal at the open-cast mining Garzweiler in front of a smoking power plant near the city of Grevenbroich in western Germany. World leaders breathed an audible sigh of relief that the United States under President Joe Biden is rejoining the global effort to curb climate change, a cause that his predecessor had shunned. Ôªø (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)