BEHIND THE LENS: Chronicling a warming world

Climbing assistant Lawrence Schultz ascends the Three Sisters sequoia tree during an Archangel Ancient Tree Archive expedition to plant sequoia seedlings, on Oct. 26, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The group hopes to preserve the genetics of giant sequoias, once considered nearly fire-proof and now in jeopardy of being wiped out by increasingly intense wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)