Moscow court restricts Navalny's anti-corruption foundation

FILE- In this file photo taken on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, Police stand guard at the Foundation for Fighting Corruption office in Moscow, Russia. A court in Moscow has ruled to restrict activities of an organization founded by Russia's imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, pending a ruling on whether it should be outlawed as an extremist group. The Moscow City Court's decision to restrict activities of Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption came amid a sweeping crackdown on President Vladimir Putin most prominent critic and his allies. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)