Cops fired over photos tied to Elijah McClain not reinstated

FILE - This file photo released by the Aurora, Colo., Police Department shows, from left, officers Erica Marrero, Jaron Jones and Kyle Dittrich reenacting a neckhold like the one police used on Elijah McClain before the Black man died in 2019. The Aurora Civil Service Commission issued a decision Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, upholding the firings of officers Marrero, Dittrich and Jason Rosenblatt over this and similar photos. Jones resigned in July 2020. (Aurora Police Department via AP, File)