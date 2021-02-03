4 hurt in explosion at Los Angeles-area industrial park

This photo from KABC-TV video shows firefighters putting out a grass fire in Santa Clarita, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Three people on a film set were critically hurt in an explosion that sparked a grass fire near Los Angeles on Tuesday, authorities said. The blast was reported in a mixed use industrial neighborhood of Santa Clarita, said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Abraham Bedoyan. (KABC-TV via AP)