Advocates: Farah's story can help other trafficking victims

FILE - Britain's Mo Farah celebrates after winning the One Hour Men's race, at the Diamond League Memorial Van Damme athletics event where he set a new world record, at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. It is hard to be first. Mo Farah this week went from being a gold medal-winning runner to the most prominent person ever to come forward as a victim of people trafficking. The four-time Olympic champion’s decision to tell the story of how he was exploited as a child gives a face to the often faceless victims of modern slavery, highlighting a crime that is often conflated with illegal immigration. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)