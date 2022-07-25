UK to host 2023 Eurovision after Ukraine ruled too risky

FILE - Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrate after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Palaolimpico arena, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Next year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be staged in Britain, organizers announced Monday, July 25, 2022 saying it is too risky to hold it in the designated host country, Ukraine. The U.K. said the 2023 pop extravaganza would be a celebration of Ukrainian culture and creativity. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)