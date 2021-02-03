Ohio police officer charged with murder in Andre Hill death

FILE - Flowers and blankets are placed near the casket of Andre Hill during his funeral on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at First Church of God in Columbus, Ohio. A white Ohio police officer was indicted Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 on murder charges in the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill. Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on Wednesday following an investigation by the investigation division of the Ohio Attorney General’s office. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)