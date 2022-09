Herd the news? Wild boar piglet adopted by cows

Wild boar "Frida" runs between two cows on a pasture near the river Weser in the district of Holzminden, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. A cow herd in Germany has gained an unlikely following, after adopting a lone wild boar piglet. Farmer Friedrich Stapel told the dpa news agency that he spotted the piglet among the herd in the central German community of Brevoerd about three weeks ago. It had likely lost its group when they crossed a nearby river. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP)