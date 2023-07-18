Dingoes attack a woman jogging on Australian island beach and leave her hospitalized

In this aerial image made from video, a dingo walks on beach on K'gari, formerly known as Fraser Island, Australia, Monday, July 17, 2023. A pack of dingoes drove a woman who was jogging into the surf and attacked her in the latest clash between native dogs and humans on a popular Australian island, sparking new warnings Tuesday to visitors venturing out. (AuBC/CHANNEL 7/CHANNEL 9 via AP)