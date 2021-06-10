Dog ejected from vehicle in Idaho crash found herding sheep

This undated photo provided by Linda Oswald shows Linda Oswald's family dog, Tilly. The dog who vanished for two days after being ejected from a vehicle during an accident has been found apparently doing the job it was bred to do, herding sheep. Oswald's family and their dog, Tilly, were driving along Idaho State Highway 41 on Sunday, June 6, 2021, when they crashed into another car, launching the dog through the rear window. The unharmed but stunned dog then ran away. Oswald said the family then wrote a Facebook post that included a picture of the 2-year-old border collie and red heeler mix and more than 3,000 people shared the post. That's when Tyler, Travis and Zane Potter recognized the dog in the photo as the same dog they saw on their family farm south of Rathdrum on Tuesday. (Linda Oswald via AP)