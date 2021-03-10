Libyan lawmakers confirm interim unity government

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, Libyan Prime Minister-designate Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah speaks during a news conference in Tripoli, Libya. On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Libyan lawmakers confirmed a newly appointed government to lead the war-wrecked country through elections by the end of the year. The government of Dbeibah replaces the two rival administrations that have split the North African country for years. (AP Photo/Hazem Ahmed, File)