Body of fourth tuber has been found in North Carolina river

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page waits with other officials for the arrival of the State Highway Patrol's helicopter, equipped with infrared technology, to aid in the search for a group of missing rafters on Thursday evening, June 17, 2021, in Eden, N.C. Local officials in North Carolina say the body of a fourth tuber has been found in a river following a deadly accident in which a family on a recreational float went over a dam. One tuber now remains missing Sunday, June 21, following Wednesday night’s accident that involved nine people. (Susan Spear/News & Record via AP)