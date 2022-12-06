Poland says it will accept German Patriot air defense system

FILE - Defense Minister of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak answers questions to media after signing an air policing treaty at an airshow in Malacky, Slovakia, Aug. 27, 2022. Blaszczak on Tuesday, Dec. 6 says his country will accept a Patriot missile defense system which Germany offered to Poland last month. The German offer was made after an errant missile fell in Poland near the border with Ukraine, killing two Polish men. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, file)