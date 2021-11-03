US woman who killed mom in Bali indicted on US murder charge

Kia Walker talks with her in prisoned son, Tommy Schaefer, from his Indonesian prison after Heather Mack, and Schaefer's daughter, Walker's granddaughter Stella, arrived back in the U.S. at O'Hare International Airport Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Chicago. Mack was immediately taken into federal custody on federal murder conspiracy charges. Both Mack and Schaefer were convicted in 2015 of the murder of Mack's mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack in Bali. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)