Top US general says security in Afghanistan deteriorating

U.S. Army Gen. Austin S. Miller, the U.S.'s top general in Afghanistan, speaks to journalists at the Resolute Support headquarters, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Miller on Tuesday gave a sobering assessment of the country's deteriorating security situation as America winds down its so-called “forever war.” He pointed to the rapid loss of districts around the country — several with significant strategic value — and said he fears the militias deployed to help the security forces could lead the country into civil war. (AP Photo/Ahmad Seir)