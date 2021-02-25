US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, file photo, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, in Washington. The U.S. military conducted airstrikes against facilities in eastern Syria, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, that the Pentagon said were used by Iran-backed militia groups, in response to recent attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq. “I’m confident in the target that we went after, we know what we hit,” Austin told reporters flying with him from California to Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)