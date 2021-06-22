Austin backs change in military sex assault prosecution

FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin appears at a Senate Armed Services budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Austin, for the first time on Tuesday, June 22, said he will support long-debated changes to the military justice system that would remove decisions on prosecuting sexual assault cases from military commanders. In a statement, obtained by The Associated Press, Austin said he supports taking those sexual assault and related crimes away from the chain of command, and let independent military lawyers handle them. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)