US woman in Bali 'suitcase murder' freed from jail

Indonesian immigration officers escorted Heather Mack of Chicago, Ill., center, sits in a car in Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The American woman convicted of helping to kill her mother on Indonesia's tourist island of Bali in 2014 walked free from prison Friday after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence and will be deported to the United States.(AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)