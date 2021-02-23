Hillary Clinton and Canadian novelist Louise Penny co-writing mystery novel

This combination photo shows former secretary of state Hillary Clinton at the premiere of the Hulu documentary "Hillary" in New York on March 4, 2020, left, and a portrait of author Louise Penny. Clinton is teaming up with Penny on the novel “State of Terror,” out Oct. 12, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, left, and Jean-Francois Bérubé via AP)